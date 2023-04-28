LOOK: Crispa, Toyota players hold reunion night

Members of the fabled PBA teams Crispa Redmanizers and the Toyota Super Corollas gathered together on Friday night for a reunion in Makati City.

A Twitter post by ABS-CBN reporter Champ de Lunas showed the Redmanizers headed by Atoy Co, Philip Cesar and Freddie Hubalde having a cozy time with their former on-court rivals Ramon Fernandez, Gil Cortez and Oscar Rocha of Toyota.

The last time the two teams met were during their 2003 PBA reunion game wherein Toyota won.

The Toyota team, led by Fernandez, had a reunion in February to mark their 50th anniversary.

Crispa and Toyota were known for their bitter rivalry in the PBA back in the late 70s to early 80s.