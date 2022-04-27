What was dad Koy Banal’s advice to his son, Jonathan (pictured)? ‘I told him, whatever is thrown at you, make do with what you have. No excuses.’ MPBL Media Bureau

First it was uncle Joel. Then dad Koy. Now, Jonathan Banal is entering the mainstream local coaching scene, as he takes over as head coach of the Rizal Golden Coolers-Xentro Mall in the MPBL.

The younger Banal confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News, as he takes pride in continuing the family’s coaching legacy started by Joel and Koy Banal.

Joel is a multi-titled coach and one of only few coaches to win championships in the NCAA (Mapua Cardinals), the PBL (Casino Rubbing Alcohol, Hapee Toothpaste), the UAAP (Ateneo) and the PBA.

Koy, meanwhile, was a champion coach in the UAAP (FEU) and the PBL (Viva Mineral Water) and also served as an assistant coach to Ryan Gregorio at Purefoods where they won multiple championships.

Jonathan, a Cardinals player who previously assumed the role as team executive of the Golden Coolers in the MPBL, is now going to take a more challenging role of coaching a team that has yet to make it to the playoffs.

“It’s a dream come true to follow my dad and my uncle’s footsteps when it comes to coaching,” the younger Banal wrote via Messenger. “Hopefully, I can be as successful as them.”

The shoes he needs to fill are big, according to the younger Banal, who immediately sought the advice of his dad.

“Nagkausap kami. I told him, whatever is thrown at you, make do with what you have,” Koy said. “No excuses. Diyan siya gagaling. He can always find a way to make things happen. I also told him to keep things simple – game plan, system, etc.”

Jonathan has equipped himself before embarking in a coaching career.

He has attended the Coaching U Live in Las Vegas, a seminar where NBA champion coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors, Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn, and LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy offered their insights into the game.

In the ongoing MPBL season, Banal will be bracing for the new challenge and he wants to grow with the rest of the squad in their quest for a playoff berth.