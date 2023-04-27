UAAP football: Ateneo clinches Final 4 berth with win over UE

UAAP Media Bureau

Ateneo de Manila University subdued University of the East, 1-0, to advance to the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Final 4 on Thursday at the UP Football Field.

Fernando Roxas produced an stunning header off a Kofi Agyei assist in the 52nd minute for the Blue Eagles.

After scoring the goal, Ateneo gained the confidence and became aggressive in trying to score another goal but could not catch a break.

Nonetheless, Roxas' goal was enough for the Blue Eagles to secure a place in the Final 4.

"We are very happy with the result," said coach JP Merida after Ateneo improved to 20 points.

The Blue Eagles are determined to enter the crucial stage of the season on a high note.

Ateneo will take on its fabled rival, De La Salle University, on May 4 to finish its elimination campaign.

“Of course, it’s an Ateneo-La Salle match,” said Merida. “We want to finish the elimination round on a high note. We’ll play against La Salle on Thursday to get the three points. That’s the idea.”

The Red Warriors continue their downfall in the second round as they remain at 15 points.

UE is actually level with idle University of the Philippines, but the Recto-based side stayed in the sixth spot due to inferior goal difference.

Except for last-place Adamson University, all five teams are in contention for the remaining three slots.