Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, a PBA 3x3 standout, has already made himself available for the coming Rookie Draft and leads the early aspirants after officially submitting his application on Tuesday night.

His agent, Charlie Dy, confirmed the news to ABS-CBN.

“The three submitted na (their application) this morning (Tuesday),” wrote Dy via Messenger, referring to the application form of Ganuelas-Rosser and the two other players whom he also manages, Encho Serrano and Jollo Go.

Ganuelas-Rosser was supposed to join the Draft early last year, but wasn’t able to secure his requirements.

Instead, the brother of veteran TNT swingman Matt Ganuelas-Rosser opted to play in the league’s 3x3 tournament, which put him a step closer from entering the big league.

With a fewer restrictions for overseas-born Filipinos this coming season, the 6-foot-7 center is now eligible to join the draft on May 15.

As a 3x3 player, Ganuelas-Rosser powered the Limitless Appmasters to the grand championship of the inaugural staging of the tournament. He will be also one of the country’s representatives at the Southeast Games next month

Serrano, who played for La Salle, also previously saw action in the PBA 3x3 for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, where the 5-foot-11 spitfire guard made a good impression.

Go, another guard, used to play for the Manila Stars in the MPBL, but last saw action for the Gin Kings in last year’s 3x3 tournament.

Other early aspirants for this year’s draft include 6-foot-7 Daryl Louie Pascual, 6-foot-4 John Apacible, 6-foot-4 Fietcher Criss Galvez, 6-foot-4 Red Louis Cachuela, 6-foot-4 Jerick Nacpil, 6-foot-2 John Reel Saycon, 5-foot-8 Jaybie Mantilla, and 5-foot-8 Levi dela Cruz.