Collegiate rivals get early test in FilOil tourney

The Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines battle in the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in this December 14, 2022 file photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- UAAP and NCAA teams will get an early look at their rivals in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup that tips off on May 6 at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Seven of the eight UAAP teams are bracketed in one group, with champion Ateneo de Manila University, runner-up University of the Philippines, and defending FilOil champions National University leading the charge.

Also part of the group are Adamson University, De La Salle University, University of the East, and Far Eastern University.

Completing the 10-team group are NAASCU champion St. Clare College of Caloocan, UCBL champion Centro Escolar University, and FAITH College of Batangas from NCAA South.

The NCAA bracket features all 10 member-schools of the league, including three-time defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran, runners-up De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, and perennial contender San Beda University.

Rounding out the pool are Lyceum of the Philippines University, San Sebastian College, Arellano University, University of Perpetual Help, Mapua University, Jose Rizal University, and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Teams will undergo a round-robin format for the eliminations with only the top three teams in each bracket securing an outright quarterfinal berth.

The fourth-ranked teams from each group will still have a chance through the play-in games but they will have to go through the play-in games for the last two quarterfinal slots against Luzon representative Guang Ming College and the still-to-be-determined VisMin representative.

From there, the crossover knockout playoffs will take effect.