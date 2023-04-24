Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (C) goes to the basket as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (C-L) looks on during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 23, 2022. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE/File.



MIAMI -- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will miss the remainder of the NBA playoffs after suffering a left knee injury, the team announced on Sunday.

Oladipo's knee buckled as he drove to the basket during Miami's 121-99 game three victory over Milwaukee on Saturday in their best-of-seven first round series.

The Heat said Sunday that Oladipo had suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee and would miss the remainder of the post-season.

No timetable for his return was given by Miami, which owns a 2-1 lead in the series against the Eastern Conference champion Bucks, who had the league's best record this season.

The injury is the latest blow to Oladipo's career.

The 30-year-old will now need his third major surgery in a little over four years following two operations to repair a right quadriceps injury.

Oladipo averaged 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 42 appearances for Miami this season.

