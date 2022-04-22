Ginebra's Nards Pinto happy to win first PBA title

Eight-year veteran Nards Pinto has finally got the taste of being a PBA champion after helping Barangay Ginebra get its 4th Governors' Cup title Friday night.

He did it against the Meralco Bolts, which was his team from 2019 to 2021.

"Walang words na makakapagsabi kung gaano kasaya ako ngayon," said Pinto after the Kings' 103-92 win over the Bolts in Game 6. "Sobrang saya ko, sobrang blessed ako. Thank you God."

The 5-foot-11 Pinto felt lucky being given a break by coach Tim Cone who used him extensively in the Governors' Cup finals.

He was with the Bolts until he turned free agent in 2021. The Kings took a chance with him and signed him up.

"Bago pa lang ako sa team binigyan ako ng trust, ginamit ako ng coaching staff. Tinutulungan ako sa practice," he said.

His teammate Joe Devance could attest to the hard work Pinto has done in practice.

"We would know how hard Nards works. He's an extremely hard worker, he deserves this it's his first championship and I'm very proud of him," he said.