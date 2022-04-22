Barangay Ginebra used a strong push in the second half to close out Meralco in Game 6 of the finals and retain the PBA Governors' Cup title, 103-92, Friday night at Mall of Asia Arena.

LA Tenorio dished out a vintage performance and Justin Brownlee flipped the switch in the last two quarters to end the best-of-7 series, 4-3, and secure the Gin Kings' fourth title win over their rivals.

Tenorio scored 30 points, while Brownlee scored 17 of his 24 points in the third period to extend Ginebra's reign.

