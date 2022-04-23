Boxing: Sultan falls short in WBO title shot vs Butler

Filipino boxer Jonas Sultan lost by points in his world title clash against the United Kingdom's Paul Butler in Liverpool, England on Saturday morning (Manila time).

Butler, who was crowned as the WBO interim bantamweight champion, used his boxing skills to pile up an early lead against Sultan for a unanimous decision.

Judges saw it 116-112, 117-111, and 117-111 in favor of Butler.

Butler was supposed to challenge WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero, but the latter was disallowed to participate by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the use of sauna in weight cutting.

Sultan stepped in at late notice.

Butler hopes he will be elevated to full champion if the WBO strips Casimero of the title.

“It’s been a long journey,” Butler said in Boxingscene. “Dubai didn’t happen, Casimero didn’t happen again tonight but we had Sultan and for me he was a better opponent because he had beaten Casimero. We had 48 hours to make a gameplan and that is what I can do in 48 hours."