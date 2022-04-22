Jonas Sultan holdS his WBO intercontinental bantamweight crown. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News/file

Jonas Sultan may not be as experienced as fellow Filipino boxer John Riel Casimero, but he still has a good chance against English fighter Paul Butler this weekend in Liverpool.

Sultan, the WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion, has been mandated as a late replacement after Casimero, the WBO champion, was disallowed by the British Boxing Board of Control to fight Butler, after his alleged violation of medical guidelines heading into the fight.

"Ibang klaseng boksingeo si Sultan kay Casimero. In terms of experience, mas ekperiyensyado si Casimero," said boxing commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino.

"But remember, itong si Sultan is coming in with a lot of confidence kasi ang ganda ng kanyang huling panalo."

Tolentino was referring to Sultan's major upset of Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo. Sultan knocked down Caraballo 4 times to win the intercontinental crown via lopsided decision in October.

He added that Sultan is coming in well-prepared and well-conditioned after being trained by conditioning coach Memo Heredia.

"Nakita mo ang kundisyon ni Sultan ngayon hindi produkto ng sauna. Produkto ng hard work talaga," said Tolentino.

Although not yet as polished as Casimero, Sultan owns a pair of heavy fists. And with confidence, he will be dangerous for Butler, said Tolentino.



"Remember he did beat John Riel Casimero once. He has the punching power against Butler. Medyo madulas si Butler, but he's coming in with a lot of confidence. He's never been this confident as a fighter," he said.

"The way I see it, maganda ang tsansa ni Sultan. There's a chance that Sultan will salvage the belt and keep it in Philippine territory. Iyon ang kanyang misyon ngayon."

Sultan, managed by Manny Pacquiao's MP Promotions, is supported by co-manager Mike Venezuela and 1Pacman partylist Rep. Mikee Romero.

His patron, Cory Navarro will also be among Sultan's entourage in Liverpool.