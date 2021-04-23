Home  >  Sports

NBA: Trae Young to miss at least two games with sprained ankle

Agence France-Presse

LOS ANGELES - Trae Young's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared, but the Atlanta Hawks star will be out of the lineup for at least two games, the NBA team announced on Thursday.

"God had my back with this one.. Be back soon," Young posted on Twitter.

He has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Miami Heat and for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after an MRI scan on Thursday revealed a left ankle sprain. 

Young sustained the injury after landing on the foot of New York Knicks center Norvel Pelle during the third quarter of the Hawks' 137-127 overtime loss on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Young, who finished with 20 points and 14 assists, pounded the floor with his fist before being helped off the court by his teammates. He didn't return to the game. 

