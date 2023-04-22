The Philippine women's Under-17 team is off to a triumphant start in the first round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualification.

The Filipinas U-17 grabbed a 3-1 triumph over host nation Guam on Saturday afternoon at the GFA National Training Center, with Nina Mathelus accounting for all three goals.

"I'm really excited. [It was] my first international goal, a great way to start off a career," Mathelus said after the game.

WATCH: Nina Mathelus delivers a hattrick as the #U17Filipinas turn back Guam, 3-1, to open their AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifying campaign on a positive note at the Guam FA Training Center.



The young Filipinas opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Ariana Markey found Mathelus inside the box. Mathelus did well to keep control of the ball, turning and firing past the Guam 'keeper for a 1-0 lead.

She doubled the Philippines' advantage just two minutes after the restart, firing from just inside the box.

Guam pulled one back in the 71st, through Melia Kukahiko. But Mathelus responded just five minutes later, blasting the ball into the upper right corner of the goal to restore a two-goal cushion.

"It was a really good game. We played really well. The other team, they really put up a fight," said Mathelus.

Highlights of the Filipinas' win can be watched here.

The Filipinas U-17 will try to seal a place in the second round on April 26 when they take on Lebanon. Only the top team in each of the eight groups in the first round will progress to the next phase.