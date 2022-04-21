Joshua Fontanilla and the UST Growling Tigers gave up 100 points for a second consecutive game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University rewrote UAAP history on Thursday morning, when the Blue Eagles clobbered University of Santo Tomas (UST) by 50 points in their Season 84 game.

The Blue Eagles led by as much as 53 points in the final minute before taking a 101-51 triumph against the Growling Tigers for their 10th consecutive win in the men's basketball tournament.

According to Pong Ducanes, the official statistician of the league, it is the biggest winning margin in the UAAP since statistics were digitized in 2003.

"I think that it was a pretty comprehensive performance at both ends of the floor," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said of their win, which saw his Blue Eagles limit UST to just 28.6% shooting from the field.

"It feels good to everybody when, I think, you walk off the floor feeling like you've played 40 minutes of basketball as a team. And that's really our job. So we feel pretty good about that, I think," he added.

The 101 points scored by the Blue Eagles are the second-most they scored under Baldwin. In Season 81, they also reached the century mark in a 102-62 rout of UST.

It's not the first time that the Growling Tigers found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout loss. Before Thursday's demolition, the biggest margin of victory in the UAAP since 2003 was 43 points -- when De La Salle University crushed UST, 99-56, on October 23, 2016.

The powerhouse La Salle squad, bannered by Ben Mbala and Jeron Teng, overwhelmed a UST team led by Louie Vigil and Renzo Subido. They went on to win the UAAP Season 79 crown.

Two years later, La Salle again recorded a blowout of UST, this time by 41 points. They won their second round match-up in Season 81, 110-69, on November 3, 2018. That La Salle team, led by Santi Santillan, missed the Final 4.

On September 13, 2011, National University registered the fourth-biggest winning margin since 2003 when they demolished University of the East (UE) by 40 points, 91-51. NU finished the season at 6-8, while UE went 3-11. Neither team made the Final 4 of Season 74.

On September 6, 2007, UE also grabbed a 40-point win, beating University of the Philippines (UP), 99-59. It was the biggest win of Season 70 for the Red Warriors, who swept the elimination round. The Fighting Maroons went 0-14 that season.

