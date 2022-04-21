UAAP: Ateneo demolishes UST for 36th straight win

Ateneo point guard SJ Belangel looks to make a play against the UST Growling Tigers. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Ateneo de Manila University booked its Final 4 ticket in emphatic fashion on Thursday morning, as the Blue Eagles dominated from start to finish in a 101-51 demolition of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles won their 36th consecutive game since 2018, and improved to 10-0 in the Season 94 men's basketball tournament. They are now assured of a spot in the Final 4 -- the seventh straight season that they will play in the semis.

It was a comprehensive victory for the Blue Eagles, who led by as much as 53 points in the game and limited the Growling Tigers to just two three-pointers in 40 minutes. They held UST to just eight points in the first quarter to set the tone for the rout.

"The coaching staff asked for a 40-minute performance from the players," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said after the game. "We haven't really had a 40-minute performance this season, but today, we came pretty close."

"It was a pretty comprehensive performance on both ends of the floor, and that feels good to everybody when you walk off the floor feeling like you played 40 minutes of basketball as a team," he added.

Ateneo jumped on UST right from the opening tip, as they built a 22-8 lead in the first quarter with the Growling Tigers making just four of 15 field goal attempts. Their lead reached 50 points for the first time with 2:35 left to play in the third quarter, when BJ Andrade scored on a left-handed layup.

It grew to 53 points with just 41 seconds to go off a Forthsky Padrigao bucket that made it 101-48, before Nicael Cabanero knocked down a three-pointer to conclude the scoring.

Six players scored in double figures for the Blue Eagles, led by Raffy Verano with 18 points. SJ Belangel knocked down five of his eight three-pointers en route to 16 points, and Geo Chiu had 14 points and eight rebounds.

So comfortable was Ateneo's lead that starting center Ange Kouame played just 16 minutes and 45 seconds, putting up 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. The Blue Eagles shot 57.6% from the field, including 47.8% from long distance.

They actually left plenty of points on the table by making just 14 of 24 free throws, and also committed 19 turnovers.

But Baldwin was pleased with their defensive effort, as UST shot just 28.6% from the field throughout the game. They converted just two of 25 three-pointers, with Sherwin Concepcion going 0-of-8 from long distance. It was Cabanero who led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points; Joshua Fontanilla was held to 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

The Growling Tigers have now lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion. Moreover, this is the second straight game that they have given up more than 100 points to an opponent. UST lost to De La Salle University, 112-83, on Tuesday.

The scores:

ATENEO 101 -- Verano 18, Belangel 16, Chiu 14, Lazaro 12, Ildefonso 11, Kouame 10, Koon 9, Andrade 6, Padrigao 5, Mamuyac 0, Tio 0, Gomez 0, Daves 0.

UST 51 -- Cabanero 18, Manaytay 9, Fontanilla 8, Manalang 7, Concepcion 5, Yongco 2, Santos 2, Ando 0, Herrera 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Garing 0, Mantua 0, Pangilinan 0.

Quarters: 22-8, 46-21, 80-36, 101-51.