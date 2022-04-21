MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has secured the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan as the venue of Game 7 of the Governors' Cup finals, should the series go the distance.

Game 6 between Barangay Ginebra and Meralco will be played on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena, after a fire at the Araneta Coliseum forced a postponement of the contest.

READ: PBA postpones Game 6 after fire hits Araneta

[https://news.abs-cbn.com/sports/04/20/22/pba-postpones-game-6-after-fire-hits-araneta]

The Gin Kings have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and can seize the championship with a victory on Friday evening.

But should Meralco force a deciding Game 7, it will take place at the Bocaue venue where the PBA also held the seventh game of the 2017 Governors' Cup finals.

Back then, a crowd of 54,086 fans watched as the Gin Kings fended off the Bolts to win a second straight Governors' Cup crown.

Another capacity crowd is expected at the MOA Arena on Friday, as the PBA has now twice broken the gate attendance record for sporting events in the pandemic era.

On Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum, a total of 18,251 fans watched Game 5, with Ginebra coming away with a 115-110 victory.