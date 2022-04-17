Record crowd shows up for Game 5 of PBA Finals

Over 18,000 fans watched on Easter Sunday as Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra triumphed anew over the Meralco Bolts. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA - For the second straight game, the PBA set a new attendance record during the pandemic era of Philippine sports.

A total of 18,251 fans watched Game 5 of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and the Meralco Bolts at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Easter Sunday.

It's the biggest crowd in a sporting event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which saw games played behind closed doors for almost two years before leagues began to gradually open up.

Ginebra won the game, 115-110, to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Finals series.

Last April 13, a total of 17,298 fans attended Game 4 of the series, also at the Big Dome. The Gin Kings also won that game, 95-84.

That gate attendance broke the record previously set by the Premier Volleyball League, which saw a crowd of 16,687 fans during their playoff games on April 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the government easing restrictions, sporting events have slowly but surely opened up to live audiences again.

Last April 12, the UAAP welcomed a crowd of 11,124 fans for the rivalry game between the Ateneo de Manila University and the De La Salle University.

Game 6 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals is still at the Big Dome on Wednesday, with another capacity crowd expected to watch as the Gin Kings look to wrap up the series.