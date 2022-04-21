NBA: Bulls hold off Bucks to tie series at 1-1

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks tried to rally from 18 points down but visiting Chicago got an NBA playoff career high 41 points from DeMar DeRozan in a 114-110 triumph that leveled their series at 1-1.
DeRozan, who had a private extra shooting session Tuesday, lifted a Chicago squad that lost all four times this season to Milwaukee and in the playoff opener.
"We came together," DeRozan said. "We had some man to man talks as a team. Everybody has to man up. We just took on the challenge."
HIGHLIGHTS:
Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists in a losing cause.
The Bucks pulled within 112-109 late on a three-point play by Brook Lopez, but DeRozan made a late driving layup and Antetokounmpo had an offensive foul to doom Milwaukee.
