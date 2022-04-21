NBA: Bulls hold off Bucks to tie series at 1-1

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (C) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of game two of round one of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 20 April 2022. Kamil Krzaczynski, EPA-EFE

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks tried to rally from 18 points down but visiting Chicago got an NBA playoff career high 41 points from DeMar DeRozan in a 114-110 triumph that leveled their series at 1-1.

DeRozan, who had a private extra shooting session Tuesday, lifted a Chicago squad that lost all four times this season to Milwaukee and in the playoff opener.

"We came together," DeRozan said. "We had some man to man talks as a team. Everybody has to man up. We just took on the challenge."

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists in a losing cause.

The Bucks pulled within 112-109 late on a three-point play by Brook Lopez, but DeRozan made a late driving layup and Antetokounmpo had an offensive foul to doom Milwaukee.



