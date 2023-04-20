Tennis: Alex Eala ousted from Bellinzona Ladies Open

Filipina tennis player Alex Eala competes against Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic during the Junior Girl's Singles Final match on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Saturday. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

Filipino teenager Alex Eala suffered another setback in her claycourt campaign due to an early exit from the Bellinzona Ladies Open in Switzerland.

After receiving a bye in the first round of the ITF W60 tilt, the No. 15 seed and WTA World No. 257 fell to Romanian Ilona-Georgiana Ghioroaie, who is ranked 404th.

Last week in another Swiss tournament, the 17-year-old reigning US Open Juniors singles winner went out in the opening round of the W60 Chiasso singles and doubles events.

At the Tennis Club Bellinzona Court 4 on Wednesday, Eala overcame a 0-2 deficit until the competition leveled at 3-3.

Following two pairs of service holds, Ghioroaie fought her way to deuce and broke on her second opportunity by forcing Eala to hit a long forehand on the run.

This caused the 25-year-old Romanian to convert a crucial break point in the 11th game to serve for the set at 6-5.

Ghioroaie then earned two set points, with Eala saving the first one with a backhand crosscourt service return.

On her second set point, Ghioroaie claimed the opening set, 7-5, after an Eala forehand was called out.

The Filipino teen looked determined to force a decider, as she saw off a deuce in the opening game to hold for 1-0.

She, however, trailed at 1-3 after failing to save a break point in the third game, then missed out on two chances to break in the fourth game.

Eala slumped to 1-4 as Ghioroaie caught up to deuce and won the game via a down-the-line forehand return of serve.

The Romanian ace carried on by holding serve in the sixth game, and earned two match points thereafter as Eala was serving to stay in contention.

Ghioroaie became victorious, 6-1, after Eala's backhand shot missed the line.

Eala had one ace, five double faults, and two out of eight break points won while Ghioroaie hit three aces, six double faults, and converted six out of eight break point opportunities.

It was the second time for two-time ITF singles titlist Eala to compete in the Bellinzona Ladies Open.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar made her W60 debut in 2021 in Bellinzona, where she posted a third-round finish against hometown bet Simona Waltert after battling it out in three sets.

FROM THE ARCHIVES