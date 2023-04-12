Tennis: Eala crashes out in opener of W60 Chiasso

Alex Eala at the W60 Trnava in Slovakia. Empire Slovak Open website.

Filipino teen Alex Eala suffered a 0-6, 2-6 defeat versus Romanian veteran Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik in the first round of the W60 Chiasso, Wednesday in Switzerland.

The 17-year-old reigning US Open Juniors singles champion was broken in the opening game, and she trailed at 0-4 after Cadantu-Ignatik committed a love service hold.

WTA World No. 215 Eala was poised to get on the scoreboard in the fifth game after gaining three game points, but her forehand error allowed the 32-year-old Romanian to break for a 5-0 advantage.

After overcoming a 0-30 deficit, Cadantu-Ignatik served out the first set in style, 6-0, with a forehand volley approach shot.

The World No. 217 continued to lead in the second set, 2-0, before Eala finally made her mark with a love service hold to inch closer at 1-2.

Cadantu-Ignatik, who peaked at World No. 59 in 2014, extended her lead to 4-1 courtesy of an Eala double fault.

She proceeded to be at 5-1 after getting past two deuces.

Eala, a two-time ITF singles titlist, improved to 2-5 after forcing a netted forehand return of serve.

In the following game at 30-30, Cadantu-Ignatik earned a match point after Eala hit a service return error.

Eala then shanked a forehand into the net, causing the 11-time ITF singles champion to clinch the win, 6-2.

Cadantu-Ignatik will next face Ukrainian wildcard and former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina, who ousted No. 7 seed Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

In the doubles draw, Eala also went out in the first round alongside 19-year-old Czech Barbora Palicova.

The teenage tandem saw action on Tuesday, and they failed to upset No. 4 seeds Beatrice Gumulya of Indonesia and Anna Siskova of Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 11-13.

"Played a very tight doubles match," Eala wrote on her Facebook page. "We had our chances but was not our day."

The W60 Chiasso, a $60,000 ITF event, is held at the outdoor clay courts of Tennis Club Chiasso.

