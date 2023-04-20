The Japanese team provides a mixture of professionals and amateurs in the BPI AIA Asia 7s. Handout



MANILA – The Philippines and three other neighboring countries are set to face off in the first-ever BPI AIA Asia 7s at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig City beginning April 21.

The country will be battling Brunei, India and Japan in a single round robin competition of seven-a-side football tournament with the top two squads fighting off for the title on Sunday, April 23.

“This tournament is about building dreams,” said Anton del Rosario, founder of the Philippines’ 7s Football League.

“Who doesn’t want to represent their country through sports competition? The Asia 7s platform provides these communities to represent their country through seven-a-side football. I can’t wait to grow these dreams.”

Meanwhile, Bernadette Chincuanco, head of branding and communications at AIA Philippines, said they are elated to extend the event to other countries.

“This time around BPI AIA—our bancassurance arm—will come in and sponsor the Asia 7s international football tournament, bringing together the best of football not just from the Philippines but also from other countries to battle it out in the pitch. Through this sponsorship, football becomes the platform through which we bring to life our Purpose of helping people live healthier, longer, better lives,” Chincuanco said.

The three other competing countries have all been playing sevens football for years now such as India.

According to India’s playing coach Aniketh Kesarkar, the Indian league has been active for quite some time.

“This is not our first time participating internationally. We took part in a tournament in Guatemala six years ago and this will be our second,” bared Kesarkar.

“We currently have a national league with 24 teams associated with us. In fact, we have more talent in 7s football than 11-a-side.”

The Japanese team, on the other hand, will provide a mixture of professionals and amateurs in their team.

“Expectations for the team are high,” admitted Japan’s Brazilian head coach Keller Costa despite fielding a squad that is a mix of former professional players and amateur ones.”

“We are here to win it.”

Brunei, meanwhile, is fielding a new team and is looking to not only gain experience, but also to put up a good show.

“This is a great opportunity for us to represent ourselves and our country,” said Rashid Zakaria, the coach of Brunei. “We might have a new team, but we will give it our all.”

As for the host nation, Del Rosario is keeping his cards close to his chest. “You’ll see some familiar faces,” he teased about the lineup.