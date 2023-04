Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws are keeping their Final 4 bid alive in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Tamaraws showed theur might against the also-ran Ateneo de Manila University, 25-21, 25-11, 22-25, 25-21 at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

FEU stayed in fifth place with a 6-6 card but still has a slim chance of advancing into the playoff. Meanwhile, Ateneo is in sixth place with a 4-8 slate.

Full story to follow.