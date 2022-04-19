UAAP: Winston, La Salle torch UST for 6th win

Deschon Winston (7) of De La Salle University takes a jump shot against University of Santo Tomas in their UAAP Season 84 second round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University put on a show in a 112-83 demolition of University of Santo Tomas (UST), Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers were rarely troubled after a 36-point first quarter, and they cruised to their sixth victory of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament against three defeats.

It was a bounce-back victory for La Salle, as they were coming off a sorry loss to arch-rival Ateneo de Manila University last Tuesday. The Green Archers (6-3) are holding on to the third spot in the league standings behind Ateneo and the University of the Philippines.

Starring in La Salle's big win was Filipino-American guard Deschon Winston, who scored 19 points in the third quarter alone and finished with a game-high 33 points.

La Salle became the first UAAP team to breach the 100-point mark since UST in 2019. The Growling Tigers routed University of the East, 101-73, in their second round match-up of Season 82.

UST dropped to 3-6 in the tournament.