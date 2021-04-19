SBP hails E-Gilas: 'The challenge is to stay on top'

The triumphant E-Gilas Pilipinas team. Photo courtesy of Rial Polog Jr. on Twitter (@PLE_Rial)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) commended the E-Gilas Pilipinas after they reclaimed their crown in the Southeast Asian Conference of the FIBA Esports Open III, Sunday evening.

The group, composed of Angelico Cruzin, Arnie Sison, Clark Banzon, Custer Galas, Ian Santiago, Philippe Herrero, and Rial Polog Jr., swept Indonesia in two games in the finals on Sunday, 60-53 in Game 1, and 44-36 in Game 2.

"Job well done," SBP president Al Panlilio said after Sunday's triumph.

E-Gilas reclaimed the regional crown that they ceded to Australia in November, during the second edition of the FIBA Esports Open.

The Filipino gamers won the inaugural event in June.

"After the last competition, the SBP saw how hungry E-Gilas was to reclaim the title," Panlilio said. "They worked hard on their game and have now regained their spot as the best in the region."

"Even as more competitors entered the field, E-Gilas still stood tall," he added.

The third edition of the esports event saw more teams participate. In the Southeast Asian Conference, Vietnam, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia joined the Philippines and Indonesia.

E-Gilas Pilipinas swept its group round games against Vietnam and Maldives, before making quick work of Mongolia in the semifinals to set up a titular showdown against Indonesia.

In the best-of-3 finals, Angelico "Shintarou" Cruzin emerged as the Most Valuable Player as he hit the big shots down the stretch to secure E-Gilas' triumph.

"It was clear from the results of the games that our neighbors are working very hard to reach our level," Panlilio said. "We'll enjoy the victory now but we also know that the bigger challenge is to keep getting better and to stay on top."

"E-Gilas continues to be a source of pride and joy during these tough times as well as inspiration for individuals who wish to pursue a career gaming."

The team was coached by Nite Alparas, with Richard Brojan as their team manager and Butch Antonio as the SBP's program director.

