UAAP baseball: La Salle, UP open finals tussle

La Salle and UP split their elimination round encounters. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion De La Salle University takes on top-ranked University of the Philippines (UP) in the best-of-three UAAP Season 85 baseball finals that starts on Tuesday at the UP Diliman Baseball Field.

The first pitch is slated at 3:30 p.m. with the Fighting Maroons being the home team for the series opener.

The Green Batters, led by national team standout and senior Iggy Escaño and Blu Boys' infielder Julius Diaz, will look to follow up their 9-8 walk-off win against the Fighting Maroons last Saturday to kickstart their campaign for a sixth championship.

"Siguro natuto na tayo sa previous games natin. Ito na yung pinakamasarap, pumasok na tayo sa Top Two. Sabi ko, lahat ng magaganda dito sa last game natin ng second round dalhin natin sa first game natin sa championship," Green Batters head coach Joseph Orillana said.

On the other hand, senior third baseman Mark Tuballas and rookie slugger Kobe Torres will try to take the reins in UP's bid for a 12th UAAP title, but their first since Season 68.

Fighting Maroons head coach Anthony Dizer said: "From the start, 'yun naman sinabi ko sa mga bata, we were the first to train. Nag-start 'yung season, patapos na 'yung season, let's not waste all those sacrifices."

The Fighting Maroons opened the season with an 11-7 win past the Green Batters with Tuballas and pitcher Jumbo Dela Cruz ushering in this huge turnaround, ending the eliminations with a 7-3 win-loss record and in first place. This was the first time UP won against La Salle since Season 75.

But the Green Batters avenged this first-round defeat in walk-off fashion just last Saturday with infielder Joseph Alcontin scoring his catcher JR Samuel for the winning run, tying UP at 7-3 after the elimination round.