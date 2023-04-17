Asia Tour 3x3 kicks off in Manila

MANILA -- A brand new international 3x3 competition featuring national teams and clubs from Asia and Oceania will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall from April 22-23.

Multi-time PBA 3x3 grand champion TNT Tropang GIGA leads the cast of the Asia Tour 3x3, along with Philippine clubs CAVITEX, Happy Hotels, Zamboanga Valientes, and Demigod PH.

Coach Mau Belen's team is composed of University of the East's Luis Villegas, veterans Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza, and import Raoul Odou.

They will lock horns against the Vietnamese and Singaporean national teams, three Malaysian sides, another club team from Vietnam, and 3BL India.

Kaye Pingol, meanwhile, spearheads Uratex Dream with the Philippines also banking on Uratex Tibay and Discovery Perlas in the eight-team women's division.

They are up against stiff competition in Sniper Thailand, two teams from Harimau Malaysia, and the national teams of Vietnam and Singapore.

"We want to provide more opportunities for teams and players within the Asia and Oceania regions to develop in 3x3 basketball. The Manila competition is the inaugural event that will launch this platform and expand into a multi-city competition with various host cities," said Connor Nguyen, Asia Tour 3x3 director of organizing committee.

Winners of the men's division will take home US$10,000, with the second-placer at US$5,000 and the third-placer at US$2,500. Meanwhile, champions in the women's division will bag US$5,000 and the runner-up at US$2,500.

The men's division will be divided into four groups of three. The top-seeded teams in each group will earn an outright quarterfinals berth while the second- and third-ranked teams will play in a crossover knockout stage to advance to the final eight. Winners then advance to the semifinals and the championship game.

On the women's side, teams will be placed in two groups of four with the top two teams from each group facing off in the crossover semifinals, and the winners colliding in the championship game.

All will be streamed live on the Smart Sports Facebook page.

The Asia Tour 3x3 2023 edition is a pro event classified as a FIBA Lite Quest level five competition qualifying into a FIBA Challenger event.