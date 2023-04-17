Jireh Tumaneng (second from left) with Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, Soaring Falcons head coach Nash Racela, assistant coaches Romel Adducul and Gilbert Lao, and Pinoy Mavs NZ coach Manu Hoque. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons have secured the commitment of Fil-Kiwi center Jireh Tumaneng, the team announced on Monday.

"Adamson is blessed to get the commitment of Jireh. We know how capable he is and we're excited to develop him to become a more well-rounded big man dito sa Adamson," said coach Nash Racela.

The 6-foot-8 Tumaneng was formally welcomed by the team on Monday, with Adamson athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM and Pinoy Mavs NZ coach Manu Hoque present for his first practice with the Soaring Falcons.

The 16-year-old Tumaneng led Pinoy Mavs NZ to the Division 1 of the Smart-NBTC National Finals after averaging 13.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists in 33 minutes of play.

He studied at Westlake Boys High School in Auckland and can still play two more years with the Baby Falcons in the juniors division before progressing to the seniors division.

He is expected to boost an Adamson frontline that includes seniors Lenda Douanga and Vince Magbuhos, together with AP Manlapaz and the returning Aaron Fermin.