Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Jerom Lastimosa will play for Adamson University in UAAP Season 86, rebuffing offers from overseas leagues.

The development was confirmed by the school through its Facebook page and first reported by Tiebreaker Times on Tuesday afternoon.

Lastimosa steered the Soaring Falcons to the Final 4 in UAAP Season 85, where he played through a foot injury and still averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

He revealed after their campaign that he has received offers from foreign leagues -- including, reportedly, the Korean Basketball League (KBL) -- but ultimately decided to return for a final run with the Soaring Falcons.

