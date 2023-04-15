UAAP: Lebron Nieto stays with Ateneo

Ateneo's Lebron Nieto. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- Lebron Nieto continues to follow in the footsteps of his father and older siblings, as he has now committed to play for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in college.

Nieto will be the fifth member of his family to play for the Blue Eagles.

His father, Dr. Jet Nieto, was part of the Ateneo team that won back-to-back UAAP men's basketball crowns from Seasons 50-51 while twins Matt and Mike had huge roles during the school's three-peat from Season 80-82.

His sister, Shawntel, was part of the Ateneo women's badminton team that notched a back-to-back from Seasons 75-76.

"We are really pleased to bring Lebron into the team and obviously, he comes from a great pedigree with older brothers Matt and Mike being great servants to our program and done such a great job and now, they have moved on to the pros," said Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin.

"Just the fact that we have another Nieto in the squad is exciting for all the coaches and he has done a great job in training so far," he added.

Nieto said that it has been a dream for him to play and win for Ateneo, but stressed that he will work to earn his place in Baldwin's squad.

"I understand that many were expecting me to become a Blue Eagle, but to me, being a Blue Eagle is something that is earned - one that I worked hard for every day," he said.

Nieto averaged 16.46 points, 4.85 rebounds, 4.69 assists, and 2.85 steals per game in UAAP Season 85, his senior year with the Ateneo boys' basketball program. He ranked No. 12 in the NBTC 24 rankings.

He was also the captain of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth Team that competed in the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship.

Nieto will be eligible to play for the Blue Eagles starting UAAP Season 86.