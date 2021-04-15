VisMin Cup postpones Thursday games after game-fixing allegations

MANILA, Philippines -- Games of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup scheduled for Thursday, April 15, have been postponed.

This, as the league grapples with the fallout from the controversial game between the ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City Heroes and the Siquijor Mystics on Wednesday.

Game-fixing allegations were raised after the Heroes and the Mystics made questionable plays, including missed free throws and blown fastbreak layups. The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) is currently investigating the situation.

The game was stopped at the half, with Lapu Lapu City leading, 27-13.

The VisMin Cup announced Wednesday that the game was stopped due to a power interruption.

An announcement is set to be made by chief operating officer Rocky Chan regarding their verdict on its investigation at 12 noon.

Originally slated for the day was another triple-header.

Opening the game day at the Civic Center was the KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue taking on the Tabogon Voyagers at 2 p.m. Following it up were tilts between MJAS Zenith-Talisay squaring off against Siquijor and Tubigon Bohol facing Dumaguete.

The league assured that the games will continue on Friday at 4 p.m. with the KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City taking on the Tabogon Voyagers followed by the tiff between the Tubigon Bohol Mariners and the Dumaguete Warriors at 7 p.m.