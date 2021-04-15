MMA: Christian Lee stops Nastyukhin in 73 seconds to keep lightweight belt

Christian Lee retained his ONE lightweight championship at ONE on TNT II. Handout photo.



Christian Lee remains the ONE lightweight world champion after a sensational stoppage victory over third-ranked contender Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on TNT II, aired Thursday.

The previously recorded event was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and featured a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest and four MMA fights -- none of which reached the judges' scorecards.

In the main event, Lee displayed his power in finishing Nastyukhin after just 73 seconds.

Both fighters cautiously kept their distance early, showing respect for each other's finishing abilities. Lee was first to engage, throwing a quick right hand and then shooting for a double-leg takedown. However, Nastyukhin was able to read the offense and defend against it.

But as Nastyukhin pushed forward with a combination, Lee caught him on the inside with a short left hand, visibly rocking the Russian. Sensing his opponent was hurt, Lee immediately jumped on Nastyukhin and rained down a barrage of punches to the head until the referee stopped the bout.

"Speed and accuracy beats power, so that's what happened tonight," Lee said afterward.

In the co-main event, ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd scored an emphatic finish over third-ranked contender Anne "Ninja" Line Hogstad in the third round of their ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest.

Todd came out firing in the opening frame, operating at a furious pace while making use of her speed advantage. As the bout wore on, she grew more comfortable mixing up her strikes.

Hogstad tried to use her height and length, but Todd was able to read her opponent well. In the final round, Todd folded Hogstad with a crushing body kick to the liver, which forced the referee to halt the contest.

On the Bleacher Report lead card, Yoshiki Nakahara took a victory by disqualification over ONE Warrior Series product Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg due to an illegal kick to a grounded opponent’s head in the second round.

In a flyweight mixed martial arts bout, "Little Whirlwind" Wang Shuo added to his win streak, knocking out Kim Kyu Sung with a spectacular elbow in the third and final round.

And in a bantamweight clash that opened the show, Shuya "Stealth" Kamikubo forced ONE Championship newcomer Mitchell "Mama's Boy" Chamale to tap out via second-round rear-naked choke.