Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle shoots a jumper against TNT in Game 3 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup on April 14, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra went on a scoring spree to seize the series lead from Talk 'N Text via a 117-103 win in Game 3 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Stanley Pringle found his shooting groove, going 6-out-of-6 from the three-point area to finish with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Justin Brownlee also redeemed himself from a bad scoring night in Game 2, firing 29 markers on top of his eight rebounds and five assists.

Jamie Malonzo buried six triples to add 27 points on top of his 10 boards.

After trailing in the first three quarters, the Tropang GIGA wiped out a 13-point deficit on a furious run capped by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson dunk early in the fourth, 88-all.

But Brownlee started connecting from beyond the arc, launching a shooting blitz for the Gin Kings. This created a 113-97 separation for Ginebra with 2:46 to go.

Ginebra now holds a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven showdown.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led TNT with 32 points, while Poy Erram, who tried to redeem himself from a couple of bad outings, had 14 markers.

