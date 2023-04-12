Lyann de Guzman and Roma Doromal during Ateneo Blue Eagles' game against the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles scored an overwhelming win over the skidding UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday – thanks to balanced contributions from the team’s wing spikers.

While Faith Nisperos delivered another impressive performance with 17 points, she got huge help from Vanie Gandler and Lyann de Guzman, who had 17 combined markers.

De Guzman was named Player of the Game after being pivotal in improving the Blue Eagles’ record to 4-6 and keeping their Final Four hopes alive.

“Actually sobrang helpful talaga na kung lahat kami sabay-sabay sa isang game. Most importantly lang talaga na magtulungan kami inside the court kami ng mga teammates ko,” De Guzman said.

Head coach Oliver Almadro also said that he has been challenging his players to step up and help Nisperos and Gandler in steering Ateneo this season.

“Every game is an opportunity to step up. Don’t think na si Vanie at Faith lang magdadala. No, every game is an opportunity to step up. That’s what I’m telling them,” Almadro revealed.

The chief tactician said it will push the Blue Eagles to do their tasks and goals which, in return, will also benefit their outside hitters.

Almadro hopes that his challenge will give his players confidence and spirit coming into the last stretch of the elimination round.

For De Guzman, on the other hand, is also eyeing to repeat their performance against UP in their upcoming last four matches.

“Sa sinasabi nga ni coach, normal lang na i-push niya kami kasi alam niyang may ibubuga kami sa games, sa training. Andiyan siya for us kasi alam niyang kailangan lang talaga namin ng tapang inside the court,” she said.

