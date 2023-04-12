UAAP: Ateneo eliminates UP, stays in Final 4 hunt

Vanie Gandler celebrates as Ateneo Blue Eagles score a point against the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles made quick work of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons to keep their Final Four hopes alive in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Blue Eagles bounced back from a loss before the Holy Week break with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 victory over now-eliminated Fighting Maroons on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

This was UP’s ninth loss of the season (1-9), making it the second team to be booted out from the Final Four race following the UE Lady Warriors, who have a 0-10 card.

The Fighting Maroons last made the Final Four in Season 78.

Faith Nisperos top scored with 17 points while Lyann de Guzman added eight markers to lead Ateneo in handing the UP its seventh consecutive loss.

“We need this win of course, if we want to go further. We have to be focused and committed in every match, every day. Yun lang naman ang mindset namin going to this game. We’re happy, we’re happy we won in straight sets,” head coach Oliver Almadro said.

Ateneo built a separation midway through the third as Nisperos hammered a series of attacks for a 17-11 cushion.

But the Blue Eagles allowed UP to catch up as they committed three straight errors for a 15-18 lead. A drop ball by Vanie Gandler made it a 23-17 game.

The Fighting Maroons heaved some life in with a 5-0 spurt capped by a Aly Bertolano block, 22-24, but a service error of Mai Sotomil ended the run and ultimately gave the win to Ateneo.

No one from the UP side scored in double digits with Bertolano leading the pack with nine points only.



