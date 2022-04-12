UST's Bryan Santos is suspended for one game after a disqualifying foul on Ateneo's Geo Chiu. UAAP Media.

UAAP also summons Ateneo coaches, La Salle's Baltazar

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP on Tuesday announced that it has suspended Bryan Santos of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) for one game.

Santos was assessed to have committed a disqualifying foul during the closing seconds of their game against Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With 16 seconds left in the contest, Santos appeared to hit Ateneo's Geo Chiu with an elbow.

After careful review by basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante and his team, it was deemed that the hit was a deliberate act of violence and not a legitimate basketball play.

Santos will serve his suspension during UST's game against University of the East on Tuesday, April 12. He averages 6.86 points and 6.86 rebounds in 18 minutes per game for the Growling Tigers.

The disqualifying foul was uncalled during the game.

Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga alluded to the incident after the Blue Eagles' 91-80 win, explaining that head coach Tab Baldwin was displeased about the non-call.

"I think some of the calls in the end, one of our players, Geo Chiu, got a direct hit on the way down. But hindi pa nakita," said Arespacochaga.

Also suspended for one day without compensation is the referee who missed the call.

The referee's identity was withheld by the league for privacy reasons.

Ateneo's Chiu was also summoned to the Commissioner's Office on Tuesday. Upon review, Chiu appeared to have deliberately hit UST's Christian Manaytay chest with his arm and shoulder at the 15-second mark of the fourth quarter.

Also summoned by Pujante are Ateneo head coach Baldwin (conduct unbecoming of a head coach), team manager Christopher Quimpo (conduct unbecoming of a team manager), and assistant coach Ford Arao (conduct unbecoming of an assistant coach).

Meanwhile, De La Salle University's Justine Baltazar has also been asked to meet the commissioner on Tuesday. Pujante deemed Baltazar's box out on Adamson University's Keith Zaldivar last Saturday was excessive. The incident happened at the one minute and 43 second mark of the second quarter.