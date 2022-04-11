Cambodia programs 39 sports for 2023 SEA Games

People walk outside the Morodok Techo National Stadium during its inauguration ceremony, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 18 December 2021. The Cambodia capital of Phnom Penh will be the main hub of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. File photo. Kith Serey, EPA-EFE.



MANILA, Philippines -- Cambodia will be putting on a showcase when it hosts the Southeast Asian Games for the first time next year, with 39 sports already on its competition program.

According to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, Cambodia has shown its readiness to host next year's event during a SEA Games Federation meeting held over the weekend in Siam Reap.

"Cambodia is ready to host and they promised an excellent edition of the Games," said Tolentino, who was joined in the meeting by POC deputy Secretary General Bones Floro, triathlon head Tom Carrasco, volleyball chief and POC broadcast committee chair Ramon "Tats" Suzara, soft tennis's Capt. Bob Moran and bowling legend Bong Coo representing women in sports.

Cambodia scheduled the 32nd edition of the SEA Games from May 5 to 16 — a year after Vietnam hosts this year's Games — with the capital Phnom Penh as main hub.

Athletics and aquatics, which are category 1 sports, top Cambodia's program, while the marathon for men and women will start and finish at Angkor Wat, the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The other sports under Category II are badminton, basketball (5x5 and 3x3), boxing, billiards, cycling (road and MTB), canoeing, rowing, Ok Chaktrong, Asean and Xiangxi), dancesports, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics (aerobic and artistic), hockey (including indoor), judo, karate, muay, petanque, sailing, sepak takraw (including chinlone), soft tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, traditional boat race, triathlon (including duathlon and aquathlon), volleyball, wrestling and weightlifting.

Grouped in Category III are arnis, bodybuilding, esports, jiu jitsu, jet ski, kickboxing, kun vocator,vovinam and martial arts Korea.

Under consideration, according to Tolentino, are water polo, cricket, shooting, wushu, floorball and obstacle sports.

With Cambodia as host in 2023, all ASEAN member nations — except for Timor Leste — have already hosted the biennial multi-sport games.

