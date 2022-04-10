NCAA: San Sebastian bounces back, holds off Lyceum

The San Sebastian Golden Stags improved to 2-3 in the NCAA Season 97 tournament. Screencap courtesy of the NCAA.



MANILA - JM Calma tallied a double-double to power the San Sebastian Golden Stags to an 83-71 triumph against the Lyceum Pirates, Sunday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

It was the second win of the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament for the Golden Stags, who now have a 2-3 win-loss record to boost their chances of making it to the play-in. The result was also a morale-booster for San Sebastian, as they were coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to San Beda last Friday.

Calma tallied a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 7-of-15 from the field. Rommel Calahat (15 points) and Ken Villapando (12) also reached the double-digits, and both players drilled huge three-pointers in the final minute to keep the Pirates at bay.

"Everybody performed well, nakita naman natin," San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya said after the game. "Ang nagustuhan ko lang sa team is, at least ngayon, nakikita mo na 'yung character."

The Golden Stags were playing sans Michael Are and Ichie Altamirano, but they still dealt comfortably with Lyceum's pressure defense and had enough firepower down the stretch to hold off the Pirates.

Lyceum was within striking distance, 75-69, with still under two minutes to play off a bucket by rookie McLaude Guadana, but Villapando was fouled on a rebounding play and calmly sank two free throws. In the next possession, he knocked down a three-pointer to push their lead to double-digits, 80-69, with 57 seconds left.

An Enoch Valdez layup gave Lyceum some hope, but Calahat drilled the dagger triple with 12.5 seconds to play to ensure San Sebastian's victory.

Omar Larupay had 14 points to lead the Pirates, as Valdez was limited to 12 points on just 5-of-15 shooting from the field. Lyceum dropped to 1-4 in the tournament.

The scores:

SSC-R (83) -- Calma 23, Calahat 15, Villapando 12, Sumoda 8, Una 8, Dela Cruz 5, Gabat 4, Shanoda 4, Felebrico 2, Cosari 2, Desoyo 0, Abarquez 0.

LPU (71) -- Larupay 14, Valdez 12, Navarro 11, Guinto 8, Bravo 7, Guadaña 7, Remulla 4, Cunanan 2, Garro 2, Umali 2, Barba 2.

Quarterscores: 23-20, 46-29, 61-51, 83-71