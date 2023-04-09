Francis Casey Alcantara at the 2022 Bangkok Open. Francis Casey Alcantara on Instagram.

MANILA – Second seeds Francis Casey Alcantara of the Philippines and Fajing Sun of China failed to clinch the M15 Singapore doubles championship after suffering a 1-6, 1-6 defeat in the final on Saturday.

Alcantara and Sun were overwhelmed by Justin Barki of Indonesia and Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands, who also toppled the first and fourth seeds in their successful Singapore campaign.

“Not our day today but still a good week,” the 31-year-old Alcantara wrote on Instagram three weeks after his M25 New Delhi title triumph with Pruchya Isaro of Thailand.

The M15 Singapore final, which ran for 50 minutes, began with Alcantara and Sun gaining three break points in the opening game.

The 2018 China F8 Futures champions, however, failed to secure a service break, and they trailed at 0-3 before finally holding serve in the fourth game.

Barki and Sijsling continued to assert their domination as they fired aces to be at 4-1 and 6-1.

In the second set, Alcantara and Sun managed to save a break point in the first game, but things still did not go their way as they were broken twice for a 0-4 deficit.

They quickly held serve to love to be at 1-4, but were put under pressure in the seventh game as they served to stay in the match at 1-5.

Barki and Sijsling remained formidable as they fought off three game points to take the title in the deciding point at deuce, 6-1.

On their way to the final, Alcantara and Sun ousted Singaporeans Julien Tremolieres and Maximus Zavier Wong in the first round, 6-0, 6-1, and Czechs Hynek Barton and Patrik Rikl in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-4.

The Filipino-Chinese duo proceeded to overcome Australian No. 3 seeds Aaron Addison and Ethan Cook in the semifinals, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6.

Apart from Alcantara, another Filipino competitor at the M15 Singapore was qualifying wild card recipient Danielle Abadia, who was unable to reach the main draw.

The 21-year-old moved past fellow wildcard and home bet Luke Koh in the first round, 6-2, 6-2, before falling to Thai No. 1 seed Thantub Suksumrarn in the second round of qualifiers, 1-6, 4-6.

