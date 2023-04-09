Adesanya knocks out Pereira to avenge defeat in UFC 287

Robert Whittaker of Australia (R) is kicked by Israel Adesanya of New Zealand as they compete during the UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Michael Dodge Australia and New Zealand

Israel Adesanya cracked Alex Pereira with two big shots before knocking out his bitter rival cold and reclaiming the middleweight title in UFC 287 before a stunned crowd at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Sunday Manila time.

It was sweet victory for Adesanya, who was humiliated by his rival twice in kickboxing. Pereira’s domination over Adesanya continued in UFC 281 where he stopped the charismatic striker via TKO.

In UFC 287, Pereira hurt Adesanya with a knee in the second round. But Adesanya fired back with two looping right hands, decking Pereira.

He chased Pereira to the mat, rendering Pereira unconscious with a brutal hammer fist.

The champion then stood up and fired arrows at the vanquished foe.

“They say revenge is sweet,” said a delighted Adesanya. “And if you know me, I’ve got a sweet tooth.”

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal suffered a decision loss to Gilbert Burns in their welterweight match.

Burns tagged Masvidal with head strikes, but the latter fought on despite the hurt.

Burns praised his fallen opponent after the match.

“We’re here because of this guy, 52 pro fights,” he said. “Give it up for your guy.”