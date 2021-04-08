MMA: Folayang's next ONE Championship bout in limbo

MANILA, Philippines -- Eduard Folayang's upcoming bout at the "ONE on TNT IV" card on April 29 is in limbo, as he remains under observation for COVID-19 while his opponent has withdrawn from the event.

Korean-Japanese icon Yoshihiro Akiyama revealed on Instagram that he has suffered torn ligaments and muscles in his biceps during his training camp.

"I unfortunately have come to the decision that I will not fight," the former UFC contender said. "To ONE Championship fighter Eduard Folayang and to all fans, I am truly sorry to break this news out to you in such way."

"I promise to recover and come back a better fighter for my next fight," he added. "I am not done yet. I will still challenge and do my best."

ONE Championship has yet to comment on Akiyama's injury.

Moreover, Folayang is under observation in Singapore after two of his teammates in Team Lakay, Stephen Loman and Lito Adiwang, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their departure from the Philippines.

Both Loman and Adiwang have been pulled from their upcoming ONE on TNT bouts as well.

ONE Championship has yet to announce updates on Loman and Adiwang's bouts.

Folayang was hoping to snap a two-match slide against Akiyama. The Filipino veteran has lost four of his last five matches heading into the lightweight showdown.

