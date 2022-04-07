RJ Abarrientos knocked down a booming 3 to tow Far Eastern University past Adamson U, 66-65, in their thrilling showdown in the Season 84 UAAP men's basketball tournament on Thursday.

The Tamaraws were down by one after Jerome Lastimosa connected a dagger 3 with 20 seconds remaining to push the Soaring Falcons to a slim 65-63 lead.

But Abarrientos responded with a trey of his own with 9 ticks to go and inflicted the heartbreaker against Adamson.

(More details to follow.)