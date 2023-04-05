Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – “Nangako ako sa team na 'wag magpatalo.”

These were the words of UST Golden Tigresses' libero Detdet Pepito after they got swept by the Adamson Lady Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

A decorated libero in the juniors division, Pepito said she vowed to herself and to her teammates to not lose again in their succeeding game – and so far, they are living up to her words.

After the four-set loss to the Lady Falcons to start the second round, UST has gone 2-0 after sweeping the UE Lady Warriors before shocking the erstwhile unbeaten De La Salle Lady Spikers last Sunday.

According to Pepito, the loss to Adamson served as their motivation to improve more as they fight for a good spot in the Final Four.

“Nag-payoff lang yung ginawa ko sa training since yun nga po, talagang pukpukan. Lumabas lang talaga kung ano yung tinraining namin and talagang, yung Adamson, wala na yun eh. Talagang ginawa naming inspiration yung pagkatalo namin dun,” she said after beating the Lady Spikers.

“Actually, pinangako ko, nangako ako sa sarili ko na, kahit sa team na, wag na tayo magpatalo kasi eto nga, yung resulta, kaya naman namin basta tulungan,” she added.

Pepito was true to her words as she tallied an impressive 25 digs, almost half of the entire team’s total, and 11 excellent receptions in their streak-busting win over La Salle that improved their card at 7-3.

The floor general of the Tigresses said they are not eyeing to just be in the Final Four – they are gunning to get the number 2 spot for a twice-to-beat incentive.

“Ang pinaka-goal po kasi namin is hindi lang sa Top 4. Yung kumbaga, ang target namin Top 2, Top 3, diba? So talaga, crucial siya,” said Pepito about their next four games in the second round.

The Tigresses still have to face the defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs, whom they beat in five sets in the first round.

And Pepito and the rest of the UST squad are looking forward to duplicating that win that will position themselves in better ranking.

“Feeling ko, kaya naman. Talagang mas mag-triple effort sa training,” she said.

Currently, Pepito is the top receiver of the league with 50.42% efficiency rating while placing third in the digging category with 3.70 digs per set.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.