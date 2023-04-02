The UST Golden Tigresses celebrate a point against the De La Salle Lady Spikers. UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- There will be a traditional Final 4 in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

This, after University of Santo Tomas pulled off an impressive 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12 victory over De La Salle University on Sunday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

Eya Laure erupted for 29 big points on 45-percent spiking efficiency, carrying the Golden Tigresses to solo third with a 7-3 record.

It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Spikers, who entered the match having won their first nine games of the tournament.

"Siyempre, kami naghahanap kami ng panalo, luckily, tumama naman yung mga galaw naman though ang dami pa ring dapat i-correct. Ibabalik lang ulit namin sa training," said Golden Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes.

After De La Salle's bounce back in the second, UST rebounded in impressive fashion in Set 3.

The Golden Tigresses pulled away from a 14-all affair as Milena Alessandrini started the onslaught before Eya Laure put the finishing touches to give their side the 2-1 lead, 25-18.

Then UST just ran away in the fourth with Laure, Alessandrini, and Regina Jurado joining forces for the stunner.

Alessandrini backed Laure up with 20 points and nine excellent receptions.

Rookie Jurado also came through with 12 points and 12 digs as libero Bernadett Pepito was a master of floor defense with 25 digs and 11 excellent receptions.

"Lagi ko lang iniisip basta papaluin ko na ito, meron namang coverage si Det-Det and nung second set naging gising siya sa amin na kapag pumalo, kailangan namin magcover, kailangang magtrabaho," said Laure on their performance.

UST dominated the spiking department, 63-40, while limiting De La Salle in the blocking category, matching its foe's output with six. The Lady Spikers' six blocks was all in the second set where they dominated.

Angel Canino was the lone Lady Spiker in double figures with 13 points, going 12-of-45 in her spikes.

Thea Gagate added nine points while Fifi Sharma, Jolina Dela Cruz, and Jyne Soreño got eight points apiece.

UST's next game will be Ateneo de Manila University on April 15 while La Salle aims return to winning ways on the 16th against University of the Philippines. Both games will be played at Philsports Arena.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.