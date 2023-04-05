How UAAP teams will maximize long Holy Week break

Photos from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After more than a month of grueling action, all teams in the UAAP Season 85 volleyball tournament will have a nine-day break to observe the Holy Week – a breather in the middle of the crucial second round of competition.

Most of the teams revealed that they will still be practicing on most days of the break but they will also allow the players to go home and see their family for a short time.

As the elimination round is drawing nearer to its conclusion, all eight women’s volleyball teams acknowledged the importance of their remaining games as some squads are trying to protect their current spot in the Top 4 while teams in the bottom half are hoping to make one final push to catch up in the leaderboard.

The streaking Adamson Lady Falcons, who are currently sitting at no. 2 spot with a 7-2 card, will not be going home for Holy Week to practice and, at the same time, rest to re energize their bodies.

“Long break pero 'di naman kami uuwi. Dito kami magho-Holy Week. Ganun lang din. Rest. Practice. Aasa na makadikit ulit. Kung hindi, okay lang. Laban lang basta may plano ma-execute, good. Talo, it’s okay, part ng game,” head coach Jerry Yee said.

For the reigning MVP Bella Belen of National University Lady Bulldogs, they will maximize the long halt to prepare physically and mentally. This, after the defending champions suffered overwhelming defeats from the De La Salle Lady Spikers in back-to-back games.

“Kailangan namin mag-prepare physically and mentally kasi hindi lang naman po katawan yung dapat naming alagaan e. Siguro sa Holy Week po, may break kami. Mag-family time muna kami then balik kami sa training. Pagtatrabahuhan namin yung next game namin,” Belen said.

The improving FEU Lady Tamaraws will also not waste their time to polish their performance as they seek to break into the Final Four.

Currently, the Lady Tams are sitting in fifth place with a 5-5 record, just behind La Salle, Adamson, UST, and NU.

“Kulang pa pero I think para masustain namin yung goal namin kailangan namin magdouble time ngayong break. Break namin two days lang then back to reality para lang makakuha sila ng inspiration sa family,” FEU’s chief tactician Tina Salak said.

Meanwhile, the UST Golden Tigresses are hoping to carry the momentum they got from an upset win over the heavily-favorite and erstwhile undefeated Lady Spikers once the league resumes next week.

But head coach Kungfu Reyes said his team will be observing the religious event, noting that UST is a Catholic institution.

The Tigresses will only resume action on April 15, Saturday, giving them a long leeway to prepare for the last stretch of the elimination round.

“Di na kami magiging insisting na ‘hindi, kailangan natin mag-training.’ Meron kaming break kasi after this, April 15 pa kami. Magkakaroon ng break to definitely. Spring break muna sila at makapag-relax,” Reyes said after their four-set win over La Salle.

However, Reyes has warned his players that while they will be having a break, they will still have training before taking a rest.

Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro, on the other hand, will also mix the practices and contemplation for the Holy Week.

“Alam naman natin other teams will not be resting also. It will be Holy Week but we will practicing and contemplating, at the same time,” he said.

“We will manage to thank the Lord and ask for forgiveness for our sins. But at the same time, we will offer and sacrifice ourselves because He gave us this talent, this gift, this opportunity to play in the UAAP, to be in Ateneo.”

All of the mentioned teams will also be giving time to their players to see their families to get some inspirations and boosts as they geared up for the crucial part of the season.

According to Salak, the Lady Tamaraws have had limited interaction with their family members since the start of the season. So, a short period of reunion with their families might get them inspired when they return to the court.

“Kailangan din nila for the longest time wala din silang contact sa family nila, through this break makakuha kami ng inspirasyon para when we come back sa training at least inspired na and magkaroon ng bagong momentum,” Salak explained.

Reyes of UST also echoed the same sentiment, adding that his players might get words of wisdom from their relatives this Holy Week break.

“At least makasama naman sila sa mga pamilya nila at makakuha pa ng additional energy sa mga relatives at kung sino nami-miss nila. At least makakuha ng words of wisdom sa mga lola at lolo,” he said.

For the Blue Eagles, whose Final Four chances are dimming already, they will also be sent home to observe the holiness of the week.

Almadro said they will give back to the Lord for this is His time: “We have to observe the holiness of this week. We have to observe yung culture natin na to go back, to recall everything we’ve done. We give it back to Jesus.”

After Sunday's match up, La Salle stayed on top of the standing with a 9-1 card – tasting their first loss of the season against UST and ending their hopes to possibly sweep the elimination round.

Meanwhile, The Tigresses and the Lady Bulldogs are trying to catch up for the second spot with 7-3 and 6-3 slates, respectively.

FEU is not far behind at 5-5 while Ateneo is lagging with a 3-6 record. UP reached Holy Week at seventh place with a 1-8 card while the winless UE Lady Warriors suffered their 10th defeat in as many outings.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.