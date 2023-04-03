UST's Eya Laure earns Player of the Week honors

UST captain Eya Laure. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas superstar Eya Laure churned out a golden performance to help the Golden Tigresses enter the Holy Week break with back-to-back victories in UAAP women's volleyball.

On Palm Sunday, the Tigresses leaned on a 29-point explosion from Laure as they ended De La Salle University's perfect start in Season 85. Laure scored all of her points on kills to power UST's 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12 victory over the Lady Spikers.

The veteran hitter converted 45% of her attacks en route to UST's seventh win against three defeats in the women's volleyball tournament.

Against the University of the East earlier in the week, Laure scored 17 points to bring the Tigresses back to the win column after losing to Adamson in their previous assignment.

Her high octane performance netted Laure the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by the San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission from March 29 to April 2.

Laure emerged as the unanimous choice among print and online journalists covering the beat, edging fellow Tigress Detdet Pepito for the award as well as former Player of the Week winner Angel Canino of La Salle.

FEU's Chenie Tagaod, NU's Bella Belen, and Adamson's Kate Santiago were the other nominees for the plum, which has MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

While she is steadily ramping up her performances, Laure underscored the importance of her supporting cast.

"Kailangan talaga, para makakuha ng panalo, kailangan magwork as a team. Yun talaga yung parang isa sa mga learnings ko," Laure said.

"Syempre, kung last season, nakakapagod eto, parang kaya mong lumabas sa court na makaka-ano ka pa, hello po sa inyong lahat... So nakakatuwa kasi ang daming mga umaangat, sabay sabay kaming umaangat. Yun ang pinakamaganda na nangyayari ngayon."

Laure and the Golden Tigresses will try to keep their momentum going even after the Holy Week break when they return to action on April 15, Saturday, against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.