The Mapua University Cardinals have kept their unblemished record as they survived a fourth-quarter surge from the San Sebastian Stags, 65-59, in the NCAA Season 97 men’s basketball tournament at La Salle Greenhills Tuesday.

The Cardinals stretched their unbeaten run to 3-0 while the Stags suffered their second loss in three outings.

Mapua appeared to have control of the game, pulling away early in the second half. Warren Bonifacio and Paolo Hernandez teamed up in the Mapua run to extend their lead to 12, 38-26.

Brian Lacap and Jeric Pido then knocked down three triples to establish their biggest lead at 19, 47-28.

San Sebastian tried to trim the deficit heading to the final period with an 8-2 run, thanks to Camilluz Altamirano.

In the payoff period, the Stags slowly crawled their way back into the game as JM Calma sparked a 6-0 run to narrow the gap to just six points, 47-53, with 7:46 left in the clock.

Adrian Nocum ended the scoring drought of Mapua at the 5:58 mark to keep his team ahead of San Sebastian.

Bonifacio then extended the Cardinals’ lead anew midway of the fourth after a back-to-back basket for a 59-50 lead.

But Altamirano drained a trey in the ensuing play before Calma hit a mid-range jumper to move to 55-59.

But Hernandez crushed the hopes of a Stags comeback as he buried a triple of his own for a 62-55 breathing room for the Cardinals, with 1:39 left to play.

