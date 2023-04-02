UAAP football: UST pounces on nine-man Adamson

UST put three goals past Adamson on Sunday. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas eased to a 3-0 win at the expense of a nine-man Adamson University team to rise to fifth in the UAAP Season 85 men’s football tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

UST increased its tally to 10 points in the standings on the back of three wins, one draw, and four defeats.

Uriel Villacarlos broke the deadlock for the España school in just the 3rd minute of the match with a header off a corner. Sam Louie Alegre then doubled UST’s lead in the 30th minute from close range.

"Yung win na to is very important for UST to catch up and for the confidence of the players," said coach Marjo Allado. "Right now, we’re still behind other teams pero focused lang rin kami sa second half dun. Yung early goal namin nung first half gave the players confidence."

Adamson went down to nine players in the second half, as Arnulfo Villanueva was dismissed in the 80th minute for throwing an elbow while Ruzzel Jose was ejected in the 82nd minute after getting his second yellow card of the match.

The Golden Booters then took full advantage as Rafael Angelo Gorre tapped the ball home in the 87th minute to seal the win.

"We have to respect the Holy Week pero after a three-day break, babalik kami kasi yung kalaban namin is UP eh. It’s not an easy game pero yung mentality ng players ngayon, kahit hindi mo na sila i-re-remind, alam nila kung ano yung gagawin," added Allado.

Adamson remained bottom of the league with a point after one draw and eight defeats.