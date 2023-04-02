UAAP baseball: Adamson holds off La Salle to earn share of lead

Adamson is now tied for first place in the UAAP baseball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University turned to its defense to defeat De La Salle University, 6-5, and avenge its first round loss in the UAAP Season 85 Baseball tournament, Sunday at the UP Diliman Baseball Field.

With the victory, Adamson tied La Salle and University of the Philippines created a logjam at the top of the standings, with all three teams having 5-2 slates.

Leading by just two runs heading into the top of the ninth inning at 6-4, the Soaring Falcons shook off a walk surrendered to La Salle rightfielder Pio Villamiel and his eventual run off a hit from shortstop Julius Diaz to close the three-hour-long game.

Two straight putouts from Adamson third baseman Aaron Mercado, one from a play of the foul flyball from centerfielder Shinji Kajihara and another an assisted grounder from leftfielder Segui, ended the game and the La Salle winning streak at five.

Coach Orlando Binarao, however, wants consistency from its wards despite the second straight win.

"Actually, hindi pa rin satisfied. Although nanalo, gusto ko sana yung clean win ba. Yung ganung klaseng ano, nakaka-high blood, nakaka-tense," he said.

Mercado also helped the cudgels on offense with one hit and scoring two runs, but it was relief pitcher John Matanguihan who paced the Soaring Falcons with two hits and one run and drove in both runs from centerfielder Castillo.

Matanguihan eventually finished what captain and starting pitcher Andrei Medrana started and limited La Salle to three runs and three hits.

Reigning champions Green Batters made a run in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to two at 4-6 with two runs in the frame, with starting pitcher Joshua Pineda and infielder Flores scoring. Villamiel then added that one run in the final inning for the last count.

Lord Aragorn De Vera kept La Salle in the game, containing Adamson's offense in the last two innings, but the damage inflicted on Pineda was enough for the Soaring Falcons to snag the victory.