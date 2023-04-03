NU star Bella Belen. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Reigning Most Valuable Player Bella Belen was back to her usual self when National University (NU) swept the University of the Philippines (UP) in their second round match-up on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs weathered some nervy moments in the first and second sets en route to a 25-21, 27-25, 25-20 win, in the process ending a two-game skid. Belen fired 19 points on 18 kills on top of 11 receptions in the game.

It was a return to form for NU and for Belen, after they were dismissed by De La Salle University in back-to-back matches.

"Siguro po, nilabas lang namin kung ano 'yung pinagte-training-an namin, and ano 'yung naging game plan namin against UP. And 'yun po, naging successful naman," said Belen of their performance.

For the prolific open spiker, her performance against UP was especially significant as she had struggled against the Fighting Maroons when they first met in UAAP Season 85.

Belen, who was last season's Rookie of the Year and MVP, played just one set against UP when they met last March 8, going scoreless. The Lady Bulldogs still hacked out an 18-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 triumph but her struggles left a mark on the young player.

"Isa po 'yun sa naging goal ko ngayon, na talagang hindi lang po makabawi 'yung team -- makabawi din po ako," said Belen. "Kasi, 'yun nga po, naaalala ko, hindi po ako masyadong naglaro noong first round."

At the time, Belen stressed that she was not frustrated by the benching and praised Vangie Alinsug for stepping up for NU.

After torching UP for 19 points in just three sets, Belen is satisfied with how she and her team responded, and is pleased that they are now back on the winning track.

"I'm happy naman po na nag-perform 'yung team namin ngayon," said Belen.

"Kahit hindi pa po siya masyadong pulido, medyo nakita naman po namin 'yung improvement namin from last game," she also said.

The Lady Bulldogs will head to the league's Holy Week break with a 6-3 win-loss record, which puts them at fourth place in the league standings.

