Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Reigning MVP Bella Belen witnessed the NU Lady Bulldogs cruise to a bounce back win against the UP Fighting Maroons while on the bench Wednesday.

In a rare occasion, the league’s fourth best scorer and eighth best spiker got sidelined in the entirety of Sets 2 to 4, playing only in the first frame.

The Lady Bulldogs went on to win the game after dropping the opening set, 18-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11, to improve their record at 3-1 and avenge their loss from UST Golden Tigresses.

But Belen did not have a hand in the win, going scoreless in the match.

According to the outside hitter, too much eagerness to win got the best of her in the match. She also had a hard time adjusting at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Kanina po kasi nag-aadjust ako hindi po kasi ako sanay dito. Talaga yung first attack ko nga po halos hindi ko nakita yung bola. Yun po siguro, gigil kami bumawi, parang di kami gaanong nage-enjoy nun. Masyado kaming nakafocus nung first set sa pagbawi na lang,” she explained.

But despite her disappointing performance, Belen chose not to dwell on getting benched, praising second stringer Vangie Alinsug for stepping up in the game.

Alinsug, who replaced Belen in the rotation, finished with 13 points.

“Hindi naman po kasi patience naman po and happy naman ako na si Vangie maganda yung pinerform and nung pinasok siya sabi ko ay okay 'to. Kasi sa training pa lang po napa-practice namin yung paano pag may off yung game sa amin, yung gagawin ng team namin,” she continued.

Meanwhile, reigning Best Libero Jen Nierva also had an off game, joining Belen in the bench from second to fourth set.

Asked about what happened, Nierva declined to be interviewed but said that she is not feeling well. Replacing Nierva was Shaira May Jardio.

Moving forward, Belen hopes to redeem herself next game when they face the still winless UE Lady Warriors.

“Kailangan bawi kami agad next game. Tapos na po yung game na to so parang yung mga naging lessons dito kailangan dalhin namin para di na maulit next game.”