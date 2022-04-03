

Kai Sotto did not play in the second half as the Adelaide 36ers suffered a 92-91 heartbreaker to the Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL), Sunday at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane.

Sotto had three points and two rebounds while playing four minutes in the first half, but sat out the rest of the game.

Jason Cadee's triple with 2:05 to play gave Brisbane the lead for good, 89-86, and free throws by Tom Digbeu and Lamar Patterson kept them ahead with still a minute to play, 92-89.

Daniel Johnson hit two clutch free throws with 42 seconds to go to trim the deficit for Adelaide, but the 36ers couldn't execute down the stretch as Briabane escaped with the slim win.

Cadee had 26 points for Brisbane.

Johnson fired 28 points in a losing effort for the 36ers. Adelaide dropped to 7-15 in the 2021-22 season heading to their game against the Sydney Kings next Saturday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

